From Vijay on a Cycle to Superstar Rajini, Celebs Cast Vote In TN

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first to vote at his polling station in Chennai’s Stella Maris College, which falls under the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. The actor did not speak to the media after he cast his vote, neither did he endorse any political party.

Rajinikanth had announced a precursor to his political party – Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – in 2017. Fans and members were busy doing the legwork for the Assembly elections, when in December 2020, citing health reasons, he dropped out of the electoral battle. Several political parties including his friend and actor Kamal Haasan had hoped to secure his endorsement ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.