From Vijay on a Cycle to Superstar Rajini, Celebs Cast Vote In TN
The highlight of the day is Kollywood actor Vijay who rode a bicycle to the Neelangarai polling station.
In Tamil Nadu, as 234 constituencies went to polls on Thursday, 6 April, Kollywood celebrities lined up in their respective polling booths from 6.30 am to cast their votes.
The highlight of the day was actor Vijay who rode a bicycle to the Neelangarai polling station. It was speculated that the actor intended on taunting the Bharatiya Janata Party over the hike in petrol prices. Vijay also used a red and black bike – the party colours of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is opposing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and BJP alliance in the state.
Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the first to vote at his polling station in Chennai’s Stella Maris College, which falls under the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. The actor did not speak to the media after he cast his vote, neither did he endorse any political party.
Rajinikanth had announced a precursor to his political party – Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – in 2017. Fans and members were busy doing the legwork for the Assembly elections, when in December 2020, citing health reasons, he dropped out of the electoral battle. Several political parties including his friend and actor Kamal Haasan had hoped to secure his endorsement ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.
Kamal Haasan, actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, came to the polling station at the Government School in Chennai’s Eldams Road with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. This is the actor’s electoral debut and he contested from the Coimbatore South constituency. In a state that has chosen only the two Dravidian parties for decades, Kamal is trying to make MNM emerge as a fitting alternative.
Actor Khushbu Sundar too sported her inked finger and urged everyone to wear masks to the polling station. She is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s candidate in Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency.
She had started her political stint in 2010 by joining the DMK. She then quit the party and joined the Congress in 2014 and was the party spokesperson.
However, recently she quit the Congress and joined the saffron party. This is her electoral debut. She contested against DMK’s Dr Ezhilan, who was M Karunanidhi's physician and a vehement opponent of NEET.
Actors Suriya, his brother Karthi and father Sivakumar too stood in a queue to cast their votes.
Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam beach polling booth by 6.30 am to cast their votes.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan politely obliged to requests from fans to click selfies.
Director Murugadoss sported his inked finger urging everybody to exercise their right to vote.
Actors Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay cast their vote along with family.
