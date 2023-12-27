Will Take Legal Advice Over Suspension of Panel, Says WFI Chief Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh whose election as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has triggered another storm in Indian sports, has claimed that he will take legal advice against the suspension of his panel by the sports ministry a couple of days back.

Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, who is accused of sexual harassment of young wrestlers, claimed that the decision to hold under-15 and under-20 nationals was taken to ensure that the future of the young wrestlers is not ruined.