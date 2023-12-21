Brij Bhushan Emerges Winner of Year-Long WFI vs Wrestlers Battle

“The system will stay the same the more you protest its changes.”
That is, in essence, the warning that all of India’s protesting wrestlers received on Thursday from none other than Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s outgoing chief.
With a resounding majority, Sanjay Singh, a close aide to outgoing BJP member of parliament Brij Bhushan – who faced backlash over claims of sexual harassment – was chosen to lead the wrestling organisation as its new president.
With 40 of the 47 votes cast, Sanjay easily defeated Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran, who was supported by all those wrestlers who had protested the six-time MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, for alleged sexual harassment earlier this year.
In addition to serving in the WFI’s most recent executive council (EC) and as joint secretary since 2019, Sanjay previously held the position of vice-president of the UP wrestling association.
The biggest surprise of the day, however, was that Mohan Singh, the newly appointed chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, who was vying for one of the four vice-presidential seats, only managed to receive five votes, placing him last out of the five contenders.
Elections were held in addition to the president to fill positions for four vice-presidents, a secretary general, a treasurer, two joint secretaries, five executive members, and a senior vice president.
It is pertinent to note that the top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who spearheaded the opposition to Brij Bhushan, were assured that no members of his family or close associates would be permitted to run in the elections. His son Prateek and his son-in-law Vishal Singh had to withdraw from the race as a result.
But for reasons that are only known to the election committee designated to oversee the WFI polls, his proxy Sanjay’s nomination was approved.
Eyewash Only
It must be mentioned here that the WFI election procedure started in July, but it was continually postponed by legal disputes.
WFI was suspended by the World Wrestling Federation as a result. In order to prepare for the elections, the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s stay was recently overturned by the Supreme Court. However, the election results will still be submitted before Punjab & Haryana High Court and there is still a chance for the protesting wrestlers to apprise the court with their side of the story.
But the newly-elected president referred to it as a “huge triumph of truth over falsehoods”.
“They levelled such allegations against a person whose character does not have a place for those tendencies,” thus indicating the tough days ahead for remaining protesting wrestlers.
Sanjay did not hold back when acknowledging his tight relationship with departing WFI chief Brij Bhushan. “It goes without saying that I am close to him. There will be no injustice against any woman wrestler,” he declared in response to a question regarding the future course of action against those who were demonstrating against the former leader.
The election of government-backed candidates Prem Chand Lochab (Gujarat) and Devender (Assam) as general secretary and senior vice-president, respectively, brought some respite to the protesting wrestlers.
However, it is extremely doubtful that these two would have any influence over the final choices made given the general structure of the WFI. “I sincerely doubt that the two would be able to influence any significant decisions. Their sole purpose in WFI would be to serve as props, demonstrating to the public that “some representation has been given to the protesting wrestlers”.
Government Betrayal
Olympic bronze winner Sakshi Malik’s announcement of her retirement from wrestling sparked an instant reaction to Brij Bhushan’s ongoing supremacy in the ring.
In a news conference conducted at the Press Club of India premises soon after the announcement of the WFI results, an emotional Sakshi declared her choice. “We sat in protest for about 40 days without sleeping. I appreciate all of my countrymen’s support. But if a hand-picked president who is also a business partner of Brij Bhushan is directing the affairs of wrestling, then I hang my boots with immediate effect,” announced an emotional Sakshi, adding: “You will never see me in action from here on.”
Sakshi, one of the top wrestlers in the country, also has three Commonwealth Games medals including a gold in Birmingham last year and four Asian Championships podium finishes to her name.
She reminded the members of the media that although the WFI body, which is primarily run by the same guilty man, Brij Bhushan, elected not a single female candidate to address the issue of sexual harassment by the former president, protesting wrestlers wanted a female president to address the situation.
Vinesh Phogat, the protestor’s public face in wrestling, also talked about her encounter with Amit Shah, the Home minister.
We only resorted to protesting after no action was taken despite meeting Amit Shah ji, the home minister. Meeting with the home minister, Bajrang and I informed him of all the wrongdoings within the WFI.Vinesh Phogat
Shah requested 30 to 40 days to set the house in order. However, Vinesh said during the entire episode that “we were forced to sit at dharna at the Jantar Mantar when nothing happened over the next three to four months.”
“The next WFI president is Brij Bhushan’s right-hand guy. He loves him even more than his own son. There is no hope left for women wrestlers in India as his elevation to the top rank indicates. Behind closed doors, there will still be the same kind of sexual harassment that there was previously. As no woman has been chosen to the WFI body, we have no hope left,” the former World No. 1 and gold medallist from the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Vinesh, persisted in her criticism.
Bajrang Punia, an Asian Games gold medallist and other elite international wrestler, appeared disappointed with the outcome as well.
We were defending the truth. We were battling against our female wrestlers’ sexual harassment. We have no future at this point. After the government failed us, we have faith in our legal system and hope to receive justice there.Bajrang Punia
In the press conference, Bajrang also hinted at his imminent retirement: “I don't think that I will be able to continue wrestling now that the same group of people are going to continue as Brij Bhushan’s proxy.”
