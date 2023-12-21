Brij Bhushan Emerges Winner of Year-Long WFI vs Wrestlers Battle

“The system will stay the same the more you protest its changes.”

That is, in essence, the warning that all of India’s protesting wrestlers received on Thursday from none other than Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s outgoing chief.

With a resounding majority, Sanjay Singh, a close aide to outgoing BJP member of parliament Brij Bhushan – who faced backlash over claims of sexual harassment – was chosen to lead the wrestling organisation as its new president.