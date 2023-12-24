New WFI Body Suspended, but Sports Ministry Need to Maintain This Strong Stand

The Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) newly-elected body was suspended on Sunday by the Sports Ministry, citing the fact that the “newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office-bearers.”

The ministry charged that the newly formed WFI committee, led by former chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Singh, was behaving with “blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms.”

The panel, headed by Sanjay Singh and supported by BJP MP Brij Bhushan, took over the WFI last Thursday after its much-delayed elections were held under dubious circumstances.