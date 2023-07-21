Explained: Vinesh & Bajrang's Trial Exemptions Spark New Wrestling Controversy

The Delhi High Court is expected to pass an order on the matter on Saturday, 22 July.

“The endeavour of the court is not to find who is better. The endeavour is to see whether the process has been followed or not,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said during the proceedings on Friday.

The final decision will depend very heavily on whether WFI can indeed prove that their General Body Meeting had made a decision to scrap trials last year.

The matter is also time sensitive with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) having already extended the deadline for India to send their final list of the wrestling team for the Asian Games. 23 July is now the new deadline given.

However, there is a small caveat in the whole selection process, announced by the Indian Olympic Association on 20 July. The first press release on Wednesday regarding Asian Games' selection of different sports said that the “final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to the departure of the team for the competition”.

However, later in the day, they shared an updated release: “To maximise the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to the departure of the team for the competition.”

A 'final assessment' of the wrestling team before departure likely hints at a last-minute trial between the winners of Vinesh and Bajrang's categories' trials and the two stalwarts, depending on their form over the next few months.