BJP MP Brij Bhushan Gets Bail in Wrestlers' Case: What Are The Conditions?

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Gets Bail in Wrestlers' Case: What Are The Conditions?
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were granted regular bail on Thursday, 20 July.

Bail Conditions: The court, according to LiveLaw, directed Singh to:

  • Not leave the country without prior intimation of the court

  • Not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses.

Previously on 18 July, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted both Singh and Tomar interim bail.

What is The Case About?

Amid protests by top wrestlers of the country and complaints by multiple women wrestlers, Singh was booked for alleged sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police had subsequently filed a chargesheet under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against them.

Additionally, a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also filed against Singh but the police later filed a cancellation report with regards to that offence. This case involved allegations made by a minor wrestler against him.

The Chargesheet

The Delhi Police recently filed a charge-sheet in the case, reportedly spanning 1,599 pages. 

In this, the police has said that Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, based on the complaints of six wrestlers, reported The Indian Express

It further states that the "accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names."

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

