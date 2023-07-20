BJP MP Brij Bhushan Gets Bail in Wrestlers' Case: What Are The Conditions?

Amid protests by top wrestlers of the country and complaints by multiple women wrestlers, Singh was booked for alleged sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police had subsequently filed a chargesheet under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against them.

Additionally, a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also filed against Singh but the police later filed a cancellation report with regards to that offence. This case involved allegations made by a minor wrestler against him.