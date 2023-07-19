Antim Panghal Questions Vinesh Phogat's Direct Entry to Asian Games

In a video statement released by Panghal, the young grappler said, “Vinesh (Phogat) has been given direct entry for Asian Games despite not practicing for the past year. I won the gold medal in the 2022 Junior World Championship. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated. I let it go and thought I would compete in Asian Games, but now they say Vinesh has been selected for the tournament. Is this the right way?”

“They are saying whoever goes to Asian Games will go for World Championship, and those who win World Championship will go for the Olympics. We have been working hard for so many years. What about that? Should I quit wrestling? On what basis is she being sent without trial? Even Sakshi Malik has not been selected? What is special about Vinesh that she got selected? All I want is a fair trial. I’m not saying that only I can defeat her, many women wrestlers out there can do so. They are going for the tournament, but tell me can they win medals in the future?," she further added.