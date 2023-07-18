Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Given Direct Entry to Asian Games

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been exempted from appearing for selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games and have instead been named as India's automatic entries for the men's 65kg and women's 50kg categories respectively.
The decision was made by wrestling's ad-hoc body that has been appointed by the IOA to take care of the wrestling federation's day-to-day functionings till the new WFI elections are held.
The selection trials for all 18 weight categories however will take place as planned, on 22 and 23 July, with the winners of Bajrang and Vinesh's categories named as their standby's for the Asian Games.
Bajrang and Vinesh are two of India's most decorated wrestlers, as well as being the most successful of late. Both won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and they were the only medallists at the 2022 World Championships, winning a bronze medal each in their categories.
Both wrestlers are currently overseas attending training camps following the decision to end their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India's former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last month. They are, however, the only two wrestlers from among the many who were part of the protest against Brij Bhushan, with six others who participated in the protest, including Sakshi Malik, being asked to appear for trials for the Asian Games.
