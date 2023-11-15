Australia vs South Africa Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming of AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast World Cup 2023: Australia and South Africa will clash in semi-final match of World Cup 2023 on Thursday, 16 November 2023. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of this knock out game will join India or New Zealand in the finals on Sunday, 19 November 2023. To avoid the impact of weather disruption on the result, there is a reserve day for AUS vs SA semi-final match. However, if the reserve day is also washed out by rain, the highest-ranked side will progress to the finals.
Both South Africa and Australia have been through highs and lows in the ongoing world cup 2023. South Africa is currently at number 2 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 14 points and a run rate of +1.261. They have won 7 and lost 2 matches out of the 9 games played. Australia is at spot 3 in the World Cup standings with 14 points and NRR of +0.841. They also have won 7 and lost 2 matches out of the 9 games played.
Australia vs South Africa Head To Head Matches
Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 109 head to head matches so far, out of which 50 matches have been won by Australia, 55 by South Africa, three matches ended as tie, and one match ended with no result. In the World Cup history, the Aussies and Proteas have locked horns in 7 matches, out of which both teams won 3 matches each and one ended as a tie.
With 55 wins and just 50 loses against the five-time world cup winners, South Africa is the only team in the history of men's ODI cricket to have a positive win-loss record against Australia. With consecutive wins in their last four matches, they have also recently held the upper hand over the Aussies. With three wins each, the world cup encounters between the two teams are extremely close. Two most famous semi-final clashes between the Aussies and Proteas are in 1999 and 2007.
When Is the Australia vs South Africa Semi-final World Cup 2023 Match
Australia vs South Africa semi-final ODI world cup match will be played on Thursday, 16 November 2023.
Where Is the Australia vs South Africa Semi-final World Cup 2023 Match
Australia vs South Africa semi-final ODI world cup match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
At What Time Will Australia vs South Africa Semi-final World Cup 2023 Match Start?
The AUS vs SA semi-final ODI world cup match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will begin at 1:30 pm.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Match?
AUS vs SA semi-final world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website for free.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Australia vs South Africa Semi-final World Cup 2023 Match?
AUS vs SA semi-final world cup match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels.
