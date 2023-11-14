ICC World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand – SWOT Analysis of New Zealand

In what will be a repeat of the 2019 semi-final contest in Manchester, India and New Zealand will square off in another ICC World Cup semi-final, in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (15 November).
Before that match, let us have a look at New Zealand's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats:
Strengths
When it comes to the ICC events, New Zealand have always punched above their weight. They have reached the semifinals in nine out of the previous 13 editions of the men's 50-over World Cups. Their bits and pieces players bring a lot of skills to the field and prove a threat to any team.
In batting, Rachin Ravindra has been a great success, raking up 565 runs at a superb average of 70.62. Daryl Mitchell has provided the impetus in the middle-order and amassed 418 runs while opener Devon Conway has shone in patches and raised 359 runs so far.
Spinner Mitchell Santner has been their best bowler so far, claiming 16 wickets while Trent Boult has claimed 13. Tim Southee's return to full fitness is the three-pronged pace attack a big gain though the loss of Matt Henry to injury has left the bowling unit depleted.
Weaknesses
The team is imbalanced because of Henry's injury and lacks a proper fifth bowler. Injuries have also impacted the batting unit with skipper Kane Williamson had battled back to fitness while so had Tim Southee. Batting is a main concern as apart from Rachin , Mitchell and Conway, the rest have not contributed much.
Losing a few early wickets, especially on a Wankhede pitch that offers some early juice, could land them in serious trouble as the middle order, barring Daryl Mitchell, has not been able to shoulder the responsibility. They have conceded some big scores -- 357 against South Africa and 388 against Australia. However, things seemed to have come together in the match against Pakistan when they scored 401/6 before DLS halted them.
Opportunities
New Zealand are seeking their maiden World Cup title after finishing runner-up in the last two editions. They have a good chance against India as history is on their side – they have won five out of eight times the two teams have met in the World Cups.
If Rachin Ravindra and Conway get going at the top and Mitchell provides the thrust in the middle order, the Black Caps could put the Indian bowling to the sword. Skipper Kane Williamson is due a big one since recovering from injury and the semifinal is as good an opportunity as any.
Threats
Without Matt Henry, their bowling does not look as potent as earlier. Though Tim Southee is getting up to speed and Santner is in top form, the lack of a proper fifth bowler leaves them depending on Glenn Phillips and Ravindra for 10 overs, which is as risky as it comes.
The World Cup has been a see-saw ride for the 2019 runner-up as they started with a bang by winning their first four matches. They then went off the boil and lost their next four games, starting with the four-wicket defeat to India at Dharamsala, and barely managed to make it to the semis as the last team by beating Sri Lanka while England ended Pakistan's hopes.
But do the Black Caps have enough in them to turn their fortunes around and their third successive World Cup final?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)