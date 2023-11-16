Australia vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Toss at 1:30pm IST

Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Today's Match Live Updates: It's the day of the second semi-final of the World Cup and there's Australia taking on South Africa in Kolkata.

Both teams come into the knockouts having lost two matches and won seven league games. Both finished with 14 points but it was the Proteas who finished second in the standings ahead of Australia’s third place, due to net run rate.

When the teams played in the league match at Lucknow last month, Quinton de Kock's sizzling century propelled South Africa to a comfortable 134-run victory. After that, Australia have been on a seven-match winning streak, though they won’t be underestimating the mighty South Africa.