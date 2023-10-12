Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

According to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, Australia and South Africa are all set to play against each other on Thursday, 12 October 2023. The match will be played at the BRSABVE Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Australia is currently at position 7 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with a run rate of -0.883. The team lost its opening match against India by 6 wickets on 8 October 2023.
South Africa is at spot 3 in the standings table with 2 points and a run rate of +2.040, after winning the first match against Sri Lanka by 102 runs. Today's Australia vs South Africa match is going to be exciting as both the teams would try best to prove their mettle.
Let us read about the Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Date
The Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, 12 October.
Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Time
The Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will start half an hour early.
Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Venue
The Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the BRSABVE Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Streaming
The Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Australia vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Telecast
The Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
