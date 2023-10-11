India v Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bumrah Strikes, Afg 32/1

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team is playing its second ICC World Cup 2023 match today, against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has won the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and elected to bat first.
There's one change in the Indian XI with Shardul Thakur coming in for R Ashwin.
Afghanistan scored 32/1 after 7 overs with Bumrah picking the wicket of Zadran.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan 48/1 after 10 overs
Rohit makes some bowling changes and it's now Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur from the two ends. Pandya is hit for a boundary off his second ball but manages to concede just 5 runs.
Shardul goes for the first six of the match with Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the big hit, but the rest of the balls are dots.
Afghanistan 48/1 after 10 overs
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Bumrah Opens Account
The smile's back on Bumrah’s face as he gets the man who had got going and India pick their first wicket.
Ibrahim Zadran started the seventh over with a boundary off the pacer but 3 deliveries later, he just slightly edges the delivery and KL Rahul safely captures the ball in his gloves. Zadran walks back on a 28-ball 22.
Afghanistan 32/1 in 6.4 overs
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Gurbaz Gets Going
Was just writing about Rahmanullah Gurbaz biding his time and the Afghan opener has hit Siraj for two boundaries in the sixth over.
Afghanistan 28/0 after 6 overs
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan 19/0 After 5 Overs
14 conceded by Siraj in the 2 overs he's bowled so far and just the 5 off Bumrah in the 3 overs he's bowled as Afghanistan finish 5 overs with 19 runs on the board.
Ibrahim Zadran's got going a bat, with his 17 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made the one run, off the 8 deliveries he's faced.
Afghanistan 19/0 after 5 overs