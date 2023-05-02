'If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It,' Says Virat After Showdown With Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted a video of their dressing room celebrations after their 18 run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday night.
While some players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song to celebrate the win, Virat Kohli used his time in the video to send a direct message to members of the LSG franchise with whom he was seen involved in stand-offs during, and after the game.
"That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!" says Virat at the start of the video titled, 'LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions'.
A little later he can be heard saying, 'If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don't give it'.
During the match, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir exchanged words and an animated Gambhir was seen expressing his displeasure at something said or done by Kohli. He was then stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate. Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things.
About the match, Virat says "It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great."
"The win was great and the fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling, it tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us," he added.
RCB will now play their next match on Saturday in New Delhi and will look to continue the momentum and strengthen their position for the playoff race of IPL 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)