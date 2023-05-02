'If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It,' Says Virat After Showdown With Gambhir

"That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!" says Virat at the start of the video titled, 'LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions'.

A little later he can be heard saying, 'If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don't give it'.

During the match, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir exchanged words and an animated Gambhir was seen expressing his displeasure at something said or done by Kohli. He was then stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate. Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things.