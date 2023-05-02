ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post on Social Media After Showdown With Gambhir

Virat Kohli posts on social media after the incident with Gautam Gambhir at the RCB vs LSG game.

The Quint
Updated
Sports Buzz
2 min read
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post on Social Media After Showdown With Gambhir
A competitive game of IPL cricket on Monday night in Lucknow was followed by a showdown between two Indian cricket legends that's likely to snowball over the next few weeks.

RCB's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated post-match spat that has now seen both be fined 100 percent of their match fee. The incident happened after the teams shook hands post RCB's 18-run win.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fined 100% Match Fee Over Post-Match Brawl

Though both players have not made official statements, Virat posted a cryptic message on his instagram this morning.

'Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth' read the post.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in Heated War of Words, Twitter Reacts

Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated Gambhir, expressing his resentment at something said or done by Kohli, being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate.

Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.

The Delhi natives have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came to head a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field.

They then reconciled and photos of them hugging each other went viral on social media last year. However, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of the season.

Topics:  IPL 2023 

Published: 
