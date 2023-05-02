IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Post on Social Media After Showdown With Gambhir

Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated Gambhir, expressing his resentment at something said or done by Kohli, being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate.

Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.

The Delhi natives have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came to head a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field.

They then reconciled and photos of them hugging each other went viral on social media last year. However, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of the season.