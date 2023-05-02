IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fined 100% Match Fee Over Post-Match Brawl

The pair walk 10 steps away when Kohli continues to call out to them following which Gambhir turns and starts to walk back in the former's direction. At this point Lucknow captain KL Rahul comes in between and tries to pull Gambhir back as Kohli continues to walk towards Gambhir, gesturing for him to come to him.

It comes to a point where Kohli and Gambhir are seen face to face, in a heated discussion, with players from both teams surrounding them, as Amit Mishra steps in and asks Kohli to walk away. Faf du Plessis, too, pulls Kohli away, finally drawing an end to the heated war of words.

The IPL release also stated that LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, India Today reported.

This comes after he got involved in an alleged "controversial" moment with Kohli during the customary handshake after the match.