Priyank Panchal To Lead India A in Series Against New Zealand A

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was on Wednesday named captain of the 16-member India 'A' squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand 'A', starting later this month.

Apart from Panchal, the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna. Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has also been named in the squad.