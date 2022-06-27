Sarfaraz, Patidar to Mulani: Ranji Trophy Stars in Queue for Team India Call-Up

Long before the IPL was even conceptualised, India's premier First Class cricket competition, the Ranji Trophy was the country's cricket's bonanza. Do well here, and get a chance to take your career to the next level by claiming the coveted India cap.

Over the years, the top averaging players in the Ranji Trophy like Vijay Merchant (98.35), Sachin Tendulkar (85.62), VVS Laxman (80.61) and Rohit Sharma (72.87) have invariably worn the Indian jersey.

Last year, when the Ranji Trophy had to be canned due to COVID-19, it was the first time since the tournament's inception in 1934-35 that the prestigious competition wasn't held.