VVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

Former batter and the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, VVS Laxman on Wednesday was named as the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Laxman will be donning this hat in the absence of Rahul Dravid.



Laxman, who served as the coach in India's just-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, will have to oversee the team's preparation in Asia Cup as Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates.