ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: 25 Questions With Rajasthan Royals' Prasidh Krishna & Devdutt Padikkal

Who among the two is called the 'old man' in the dressing room?

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Published
IPL
1 min read

They're both new Rajasthan Royals recruits but this isn't the first time Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal have come together to play for a cricket team. The Karnataka team-mates have spent years coming up the ranks together and are now established names in Indian cricket, with both having made their international debuts over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being released by their franchises following the 2021 season, the opener and the pace bowler were bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL auction and joined the likes of Jos Buttler and Trent Boult at the Rajasthan franchise, players the two admitted they most looked forward to playing alongside this season.

But, how well do they know each other? And what really do they think of their team-mate? The Quint sat the two RR stars down to answer our '25 Questions'.

Also Read

25 Questions With Royals 'Good Boys' Jos Buttler & Riyan Parag

25 Questions With Royals 'Good Boys' Jos Buttler & Riyan Parag
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×