Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch PKL 2023?

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch PKL 2023 Telecast on TV

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch PKL 2023?
Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will clash today on Tuesday, 5 December 2023 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 8 pm IST, and fans can watch the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar app and website. Gujarat Titans are so far good in the tournament, and have won both the matches played till date. They are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points. U Mumba are at position 4 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Standings Table.

The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams including engaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

When Is the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Match?

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL match will take place today on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

At What Time Will the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Match Start?

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where Will Be the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Match Played?

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Match?

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 2023 Match?

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels.

