Pro Kabbadi League 2023 Points Table: Standings of Teams Till 4 December 2023

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings of all teams till 4 December 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read

The 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) officially kicked off from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. Like every year, this season is going to be exciting as the fans will witness how their favourite teams will triumph and grab the title. In India, PKL is as enthralling as the iconic IPL, especially in small towns. A total of 12 teams in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

The first match of PKL 2023 Season 10 commenced on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, which was won by Gujarat Giants. Currently, the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table is lead by Gujarat Giants with 10 points, after winning two matches. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Standings Table below.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated After Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match

Here is the updated standings table of PKL 2023 after Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC match on 3 December 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants220010
2Tamil Thalaivas11005
3U Mumba11005
4Bengaluru Bulls10101
5UP Yoddhas10101
6Telugu Titans10101
7Bengal Warriors00000
8Jaipur Pink Panthers00000
9Puneri Paltan00000
10Patna Pirates00000
11Haryana Steelers00000
12Dabang Delhi KC00000
