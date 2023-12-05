Join Us On:
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated team standings, rankings, wins, losses, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League
PKL 2023 Points Table: The tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on on 21 February 2024. The recent match was played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, which was won by Bengal Warriors with 2 points.

Currently, Gujarat Giants are placed at rank 1 in the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points after winning both the matches played so far. Tamil Thalaiavas are at spot 2 in the Pro Kabaddi League Standings Table with 5 points. The position 3 is occupied by the Puneri Paltan with 5 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Points Table below know the standings and rankings of all 12 teams.

A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League to grab the title.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Standings and Rankings

Here is the updated PKL 2023 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants220010
2Tamil Thalaivas11005
3Puneri Paltan11005
4U Mumba11005
5Bengal Warriors11005
6Bengaluru Bulls20202
7UP Yoddhas10101
8Jaipur Pink Panthers10101
9Telugu Titans10101
10Patna Pirates00000
11Haryana Steelers00000
12Dabang Delhi KC10100
