PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: The tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on on 21 February 2024. The recent match was played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, which was won by Bengal Warriors with 2 points.
Currently, Gujarat Giants are placed at rank 1 in the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points after winning both the matches played so far. Tamil Thalaiavas are at spot 2 in the Pro Kabaddi League Standings Table with 5 points. The position 3 is occupied by the Puneri Paltan with 5 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Points Table below know the standings and rankings of all 12 teams.
A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League to grab the title.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Standings and Rankings
Here is the updated PKL 2023 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match.
PKL 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|Tamil Thalaivas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Puneri Paltan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|U Mumba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Telugu Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Patna Pirates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Haryana Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dabang Delhi KC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)