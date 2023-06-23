International Olympic Day 2023: History, Significance, and Quotes

Olympic Day is celebrated on 23 June every year and this day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee in the year 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

Olympic Day is a day when the world comes together to celebrate sport, health, and being together. It is a day that unites people from all across the globe for their love of sports. This day also reminds people to be more active, enjoy a sport, and be updated with at least one of the sports.

Let's know more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes for the International Olympic Day 2023.