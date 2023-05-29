For Our Wrestlers, Road to the Olympics Wasn’t As Tough as the One to Parliament

They say the walls can hear us. But the cries of our wrestlers continue to go unheard by the walls of our new Parliament, and by those who unveiled it.
A deafening demand for justice, falling on seemingly deaf ears.
Maybe it is better to have a building as our national pride, than our wrestlers. Because buildings can't protest, right?
