Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, Other Announcements Made During CM's Dhamtari Visit

The Chhattisgarh government is all set to host the 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said at the state-wide 'Bhent Mulakat Abhiyan' program, held on Wednesday, 17 May.
The CM attended the programme held during his visit to Bhatgaon, which falls under the Dhamtari Assembly Constituency.
Baghel also performed pooja for 154 development projects worth Rs 137 crore. This includes 28 projects worth Rs 13 crore and 97 lakh and the initiation of projects worth Rs 123 crore and 63 lakh.
Vacancies In ITI, Strengthening Of SHGs
The chief minister met youngsters who discussed with him the recruitment of training officers for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the vacancies for which have been increased to 920.
He also met Terina Sahu, a member of a Self Help Group, who told him about how her 10-member group has been earning Rs 6 lakh from producing vermicompost.
CM Baghel announced the opening of the Swami Atmanand English Medium School at Aamdi, and naming of the Industrial Training Centre of Bhatgaon in honour of freedom fighter Lt Manrakhan Dewangan.
He also spoke about the opening of sub-health centres in Tumrabhar and Devpur villages in the region, along with a district co-operative bank in village Mongaraghan.
