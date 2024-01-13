AFC Asian Cup: Resolute India Rue Unforced Errors in 2-0 Defeat to Australia

Unfortunately for the Blue Tigers, an unforced error in the 50th minute triggered the team’s downfall. A harmless cross from the right flank by Hibernian winger Martin Boyle should either have been comfortably gathered or fisted away by the Indian goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Albeit, he did not do either and ended up chaperoning it to the path of FC St. Pauli midfielder Jackson Irvine, who gladly accepted the invitation by placing the ball into the net.

Australia’s second goal came in the 73rd minute when two substitutes, Riley McGree and Jordan Bos’ intricate combination left the Indian defence bamboozled. McGree, the attacking midfielder from Middlesbrough, dribbled past everyone who stood in his way at the right flank before pulling the ball back for Bos, the left-back who plies his trade for Belgian side Westerlo in club football.