Explained: India Hunt Football Glory at AFC Asian Cup – Everything You Must Know

Of the 17 previous instalments of this competition, India have featured on four occasions, with their best-ever finish being as the runners-up.

First Appearance – 1964

This edition had only four participants, with as many as eleven nations withdrawing for multitudinous reasons. India finished second, beating South Korea and Hong Kong, but losing to hosts Israel. K Appalaraju and Inder Singh scored in a famous 2-0 win over South Korea, who are now third in the FIFA ranking of Asian teams.

Second Appearance – 1984

Returning to the fore after two decades, India finished at the bottom of their group in this edition, held in Singapore. Then coached by Serbia’s Milovan Ciric, India lost to Singapore, China and the United Arab Emirates, but got a draw against Iran.

Third Appearance – 2011

Under the leadership of Bhaichung Bhutia, India’s third appearance was uneventful as well. In the competition held in Qatar, India suffered defeats against Australia, South Korea and Bahrain to finish at the bottom of their group.

Fourth Appearance – 2019

After not qualifying for the 2015 edition, India announced their return in 2019 with a remarkable 4-0 win against Thailand in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, consecutive defeats against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain knocked them out of the knockouts reckoning.