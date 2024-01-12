In a day’s time (13 January), India and Australia will compete against, except this contest will not involve any bats, and instead of hitting, the ball will be met with kicking. This time, a steeper challenge awaits in football, where India will be competing against Asia’s best in the premier continental competition – the AFC Asian Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about it:
Explained: India Hunt Football Glory at AFC Asian Cup – Everything You Must Know
1. How Did India Qualify for the AFC Asian Cup?
India’s ride to this competition has been far from smooth. In a two-pronged route, India’s first hurdle was the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers, held from September 2019 to June 2021.
There, India were placed alongside Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in a five-strong group, with the top two earning a direct entry to the AFC Asian Cup. But with only one victory, four draws and three defeats, India could accumulate just seven points – good enough for only the third place.
India’s results in the second-round qualifiers:
India 1-2 Oman
Qatar 0-0 India
Afghanistan 1-1 India
Oman 1-0 India
India 0-1 Qatar
Bangladesh 0-2 India
India 1-1 Afghanistan
With the shortcut route not available anymore, India then had to participate in the third-round qualifiers, held in June 2022. Placed in a four-strong group alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia, India only needed to finish among the top two. Albeit, with three consecutive triumphs, they topped the group.
India’s results in third-round qualifiers:
India 2-0 Cambodia
Afghanistan 1-2 India
India 4-0 Hong Kong
2. How Did India Perform in Previous Editions of the AFC Asian Cup?
Of the 17 previous instalments of this competition, India have featured on four occasions, with their best-ever finish being as the runners-up.
First Appearance – 1964
This edition had only four participants, with as many as eleven nations withdrawing for multitudinous reasons. India finished second, beating South Korea and Hong Kong, but losing to hosts Israel. K Appalaraju and Inder Singh scored in a famous 2-0 win over South Korea, who are now third in the FIFA ranking of Asian teams.
Second Appearance – 1984
Returning to the fore after two decades, India finished at the bottom of their group in this edition, held in Singapore. Then coached by Serbia’s Milovan Ciric, India lost to Singapore, China and the United Arab Emirates, but got a draw against Iran.
Third Appearance – 2011
Under the leadership of Bhaichung Bhutia, India’s third appearance was uneventful as well. In the competition held in Qatar, India suffered defeats against Australia, South Korea and Bahrain to finish at the bottom of their group.
Fourth Appearance – 2019
3. Which Teams Will India Play Against This Time?
India are placed in Group B of the competition, alongside three considerably redoubtable opponents:
Australia
Ranked 25th in the world, as opposed to India’s 102nd, the Socceroos qualified for the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they gave eventual champions Argentina a run for their money. Boasting the likes of Mathew Ryan – a former AFC Asian Cup winner, and Jackson Irvine – a former Scottish League Cup champion, Australia are the strongest team in the group.
Uzbekistan
Ranked 68th, the white wolves are unbeaten in their last six matches. The nation will miss their showstopper, skipper Eldor Shomurodov, owing to an injury, but have players Abdukodir Khusanov and Otabek Shukorov who compete in European leagues, and can be match-winners.
Syria
4. Who Will Be India’s Key Players?
Let us now have a look at players who can make a difference for the Blue Tigers:
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri – India’s perennial constant, who was a part of the 2011 squad as well – is, for reasons aplenty, the most influential member of the squad, on whose performances the team’s aspirations will hinge. With 93 goals, Chhetri currently is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football, ahead of renowned names like Robert Lewandowski and Neymar. One would not discern his age, 39, from his performances, for he scored nine goals for India in 2023 – his highest tally in a calendar year since 2011.
Sahal Abdul Samad
From the results’ perspective, Igor Stimac has not always had the rub of the green as the Indian coach. Yet, what he always had was clarity, in terms of the team’s playing style, and the players.
Sahal Abdul Samad, the UAE-born 26-year-old midfielder, made his international debut in what was Stimac’s first match at the helm. Since then, neither of them has looked back, for Samad has been an untiring workhorse in the Indian midfield. Further enhancing his dexterity is his penchant for goals, with one of them being a crucial last-minute winner against Afghanistan.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Optimism should not hurt anyone, so long it is laced with pragmatism. With every opponent being stronger on paper, it is inevitable that India will, for most parts of this competition, defend. And at the last line of defence will be a conscientious figure of an imposing goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
5. How Has India’s Recent Form Been?
India had an ambivalent 2023, with a promising effervescence that eventually fizzled out. They won 10 of their 16 matches last year, which resulted in three trophies – Tri-Nation Series, Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship.
6. When and Where Will India Play Their Matches?
India’s Qatar expedition will commence against Australia on 13 January, before they take on Uzbekistan on 18 January. The final group stage match will be against Syria on 23 January.
Whilst the first couple of matches will be played in Al Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, India will travel to Al Khor for their third match, to be held at the Al-Bayt Stadium.
India's group stage schedule:
India vs Australia – 13 January, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan)
India vs Uzbekistan – 18 January, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan)
India vs Syria – 23 January, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al Khor)
