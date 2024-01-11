Join Us On:
AFC Asian Cup 2024 Schedule: Match Dates, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast

AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qatar: schedule, dates, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Football
3 min read
AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be hosted by Qatar, and is scheduled to begin from Friday, 12 January 2024. A total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each will be participating in the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup. Team India has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Qatar and Lebanon in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

After winning four titles, Japan is the most successful team in the history of AFC Asian Cup Football Tournament. India will start its AFC Asian Cup journey on Saturday, 13 January 2024 with a match against Australia. Let us check out the AFC Asian Cup 2024 full schedule, date, time, venues, live streaming, and telecast details below.

When Will  AFC Asian Cup 2024 Start?

The AFC Asian Cup 2024 will start from Friday, 12 January.

Who is hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2024?

The AFC Asian Cup 2024 is hosted by Qatar.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of AFC Asian Cup 2024 in India?

The AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of AFC Asian Cup 2024 in India?

The AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.

How Many Teams Will Participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2024?

A total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each will be participating in the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup

AFC Asian Cup 2024: Groups

Following are the groups of AFC Asian Cup Football 2024.

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, and Lebanon.

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, and India.

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Palestine.

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, and Vietnam.

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.

AFC Asian Cup 2024: Full Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming edition of AFC Asian Cup 2024.

12 January 2024: Qatar vs Lebanon; 9:30 PM at Lusail Stadium.

13 January 2024: Australia vs India; 5:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

13 January 2024: China vs Tajikistan; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

13 January 2024: Uzbekistan vs Syria; 11:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

14 January 2024: Japan vs Vietnam; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium.

14 January 2024: UAE vs Hong Kong; 8:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.

14 January 2024: Iran vs Palestine; 11:00 PM at Education City Stadium.

15 January 2024: South Korea vs Bahrain; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

15 January 2024: Indonesia vs Iraq; 8:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

15 January 2024: Malaysia vs Jordan; 11:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium.

16 January 2024: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

16 January 2024: Saudi Arabia vs Oman; 11:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium

17 January 2024: Lebanon vs China; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium.

17 January 2024: Tajikistan vs Qatar; 8:00 PM at Al Bayt Stadium.

18 January 2024: Syria vs Australia; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

18 January 2024: India vs Uzbekistan; 8:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

18 January 2024: Palestine vs UAE; 11:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium.

19 January 2024: Iraq vs Japan; 5:00 PM at Education City Stadium.

19 January 2024: Vietnam vs Indonesia; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

19 January 2024: Hong Kong vs Iran; 11:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.

20 January 2024: Jordan vs South Korea; 5:00 PM at Al Thumama Stadium

20 January 2024: Bahrain vs Malaysia; 8:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

21 January 2024: Oman vs Thailand; 8:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

21 January 2024: Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia; 11:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

22 January 2024: Qatar vs China; 8:30 PM at Khalifa International Stadium

22 January 2024: Tajikistan vs Lebanon; 8:30 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

23 January 2024: Australia vs Uzbekistan; 5:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

23 January 2024: Syria vs India; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

23 January 2024: Hong Kong vs Palestine; 8:30 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

23 January 2024: Iran vs UAE; 8:30 PM at Education City Stadium.

24 January 2024: Iraq vs Vietnam; 5:00 PM at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

24 January 2024: Japan vs Indonesia; 5:00 PM; Al Thumama Stadium

25 January 2024: Jordan vs Bahrain; 5:00 PM at Khalifa International Stadium.

25 January 2024: South Korea vs Malaysia; 5:00 PM at Al Janoub Stadium

25 January 2024: Kyrgyzstan vs Oman; 8:30 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

25 January 2024: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand; 8:30 PM at Education City Stadium.

Topics:  AFC Asian Cup 

Published: 
