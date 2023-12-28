Indian Football Team’s 2023 Year in Review: Blend of Highs, Lows & Controversies

In a year when India hosted the cricket World Cup, the winds of change rustled through the sporting landscape. Indian football made steady progress in 2023, garnering a fervent following among sports enthusiasts.

Pride and optimism have been aroused by the modest-yet-praiseworthy results of the Blue Tigers in the 2023 season – the spirited efforts of the Sunil Chhetri-led side on the international stage are garnering attention.

With the year coming to an end, let’s take a look back at Indian football’s journey through highs, lows and controversies.