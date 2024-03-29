Former India U19 Captain Unmukt Chand Not Selected in USA Squad

Former India Under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand’s hopes of reviving his international cricket career have faced a massive roadblock, as he has not been selected in the United States of America’s (USA) squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Canada, which is all set to begin on 7 April in Houston.

Chand, who led India to the ICC U19 World Cup triumph in 2012, had relocated to the USA in 2021, calling time on his career in India while hoping for a new start in the States. However, the move has so far not worked out for the once-prodigious batter.