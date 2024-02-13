U19 World Cup: Musheer, Uday Saharan Among 4 Indians in Team of the Tournament

South Africa’s Pretorius takes the gloves for this Team of the Tournament and also heads up the batting order, after a series of impressive and explosive displays in the Proteas surge to the semifinal.

The wicketkeeper batter hit three half-centuries towards the back-end of the tournament, including an eye-catching 76 in the semifinal against India, and will be remembered for contributing heavily to his side’s fast starts, ending the U19 Men’s CWC with a strike rate of 94.09.

Australia’s Harry Dixon partners him atop the order after a superb tournament and some invaluable contributions in the knockout stages. Dixon remained resolute in the semifinal and final despite the challenges posed by the bowling attacks of Pakistan and India, registering important runs atop the order in both, as well as their emphatic win over England in the Super Six stage.

India’s Musheer Khan takes the number three spot as the only batter to register two centuries during the competition. Despite a subdued end to the tournament, Musheer displayed plenty of early promise, featuring a wide array of attacking shots, as well as an ability to pick up wickets with his probing left-arm spin.