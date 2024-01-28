Unmukt Chand Thrilled To Face Roots as T20 World Cup Showdown With India Beckons

Resigning from the BCCI and making a move to the USA, these are very big decisions. Apart from you, who do you think this decision has been the toughest on?

I think it was a very tough decision for me to make personally and my immediate family, starting from my parents and then my uncle who'd been very dedicated to my cricket.

Also for my wife, she was my girlfriend back then. It was difficult for all of us. My mother and my wife were adamant that I should go (to the USA) because they could see that certain things were happening in India which were not supposed to happen. Sadly, they were happening with me in Delhi cricket. It was not a good place to be in. When the offer came they thought that I should try it out.

When I left India, I had gone with a very open mind. I had not resigned from BCCI but once I stayed in the USA for a couple of months and when I was convinced that I'm going in the right direction, that's when I decided to call it quits. That's when it happened. But it was a tough, a very tough decision for me to make.

Since I was five years old, I've always wanted to play for the country. Everyday, waking up has been a dream to play for the country. And that cap (India cap) held a very special place in my heart. As a cricketer you always want to go there, do your best and represent your country, that’s the biggest thing. All of a sudden, you're not playing for that dream anymore. That's a big setback in a lot of ways.

There was a time initially when I was not watching any India games because it started giving me anxiety. With time, I started getting over it, obviously, not completely over it.

Now, it's just playing for a different team if at all. Otherwise the heart and soul, everything is in India only. Nothing changes. It's just a different team you're playing for in a way. But the roots are in India. I feel you become more Indian once you come out of the country, I feel that has become even more strong.