T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Credits IPL Experience for Stunning Win Against India

Buttler, however, said it actually gave him more confidence. "If he (Pandya) goes to try and get the crowd behind you, that's telling you that you're doing well. I think we have quite a lot of IPL experience in our team, as well, which means situations like tonight don't surprise you.



"We've played in India a lot, understand the noise that comes with the fans of Indian cricket, especially when certain guys walk onto the field or when they're batting and the impact they can have. But having had so much experience as a team playing in the IPL, I don't think it's as much of a factor anymore."

