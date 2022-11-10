T20 WC: Buttler, Hales Record Highest Opening Stand in Men's T20 World Cups

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales on Thursday created history by smashing the highest opening stand in the history of Men's T20 World Cup, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India in the second semifinal.

Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and their combined 170/0 saw records tumble.