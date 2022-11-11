T20 World Cup: Timid Batting, Toothless Bowling Caused India’s Downfall in SF

No Penetration With New Ball

The struggles with the bat put India in difficulty. And yet the total was sufficiently high that some early breakthroughs would have placed England under big pressure. However, the breakthroughs didn't come for India and the captain pointed his finger primarily at a lack of execution from the bowlers.



"The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervous. When Bhuvi bowled the first over it swung today, but not from the right areas,'' said Rohit.



"We wanted to keep it tight, not give room, because the square of the wicket was an area we were aware of - that's where the runs came today. If we keep it tight and the batsman still scores runs, we'll take it. But we didn't do that today,'' he added.