T20 World Cup: England Clinical in Massive 10 Wicket Win Over India, Enter Final

K.L Rahul opened the innings by sending a short and wide delivery from Ben Stokes behind point for four. But Woakes found his outer edge along with some extra bounce in the second over to give a simple catch behind to the keeper.

Sam Curran had Kohli nearly caught at first slip apart from the left-arm pacer beating him on the previous ball. But the right-hander got off the mark with a stylish lofted drive off Woakes for six in the fourth over.

Rohit Sharma brushed off his cagey start by uppishly flicking Curran over mid-wicket and then pulling over the same region to collect back-to-back fours. He went on to sweep Rashid over square leg for his third four of power-play before Kohli used his wrists to loft over Liam L'vingstone's head for another boundary.

After lofting Jordan over extra cover for four in the ninth over, Rohit tried to pull off the pacer but mistimed the ball to a diving wide long-on. Suryakumar Yadav got going by swivelling Stokes for six over fine leg and lofted over off-side for four more.

But he failed to get the connection on a slower leg-break outside the off-stump off Rashid and was caught at deep-point. Kohli took fours off Woakes, Livingstone and Jordan while Pandya also hit a four off the spinner, signalling that India were looking to shift gears.