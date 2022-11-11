T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya ‘Devastated & Gutted’ After India’s Loss to England

India's next assignment will be the limited overs tour of New Zealand, where Hardik will lead the side in the three match T20I series. The matches will be played between 18 to 22 November on Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.

India's T20I Squad for New Zealand Series: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.