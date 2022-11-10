India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi Final: India Defeated by 10 Wickets

India's streak of semi-final defeats in ICC tournaments continue. Trying to put a finger on why the team is not turning up in knockouts, skipper Rohit Sharma said "It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy at the start."

"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, couldn't turn up today," he further added.

Speaking on the positives, he highlighted "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one, but we held our nerves."