India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi Final: India Defeated by 10 Wickets

England handed India a 10-wicket defeat in the second semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
England chased down a target of 169 in 16 overs without losing any wicket.
Jos Buttler scored 80 runs in 49 deliveries, while Alex Hales struck 86 runs in 47 deliveries.
India scored 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries.
India vs England: We Have Shown Amazing Character - Jos Buttler
It is not long ago that England suffered a shock defeat against neighbours Ireland. Back then, it seemed that their time in the tournament will be cut short, but the Three Lions have pulled things back incredibly well.
"I think the character we have shown since the Ireland match has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth," he said.
Ind vs Eng Live Score: 'All About Handling Pressure,' Says Rohit Sharma
India's streak of semi-final defeats in ICC tournaments continue. Trying to put a finger on why the team is not turning up in knockouts, skipper Rohit Sharma said "It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy at the start."
"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, couldn't turn up today," he further added.
Speaking on the positives, he highlighted "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one, but we held our nerves."
India vs England Live Score: England vs Pakistan in Final
The match promised to be thriller, but it did not pan out in that manner as England secured the victory very comfortably. India will be disappointed with how they batted, with the first 10 overs yielding only 62 runs. However, a brilliant knock of 63 runs from Hardik Pandya helped India put up a fighting total of 168 runs.
Pandya's knock did inspire hope, but the Indian bowlers had a day to forget, with English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scoring runs freely. They accumulated 63 runs in the powerplay, but even when the fielding restrictions were lifted, the scoring rate did not take a dip. The onslaught continued till the end, with the Three Lions getting over the line with four overs to spare.
India vs England: England Qualify For Final
England have beaten India by 10 wickets, thereby securing their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final. This has been a batting masterclass from the Three Lions' openers - Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.
Chasing a target of 169 runs set by the Indian team, the duo looked in sublime touch right from the first over. India never managed to bounce back as both Buttler and Hales remained unbeaten. The former scored 80 runs, whilst the latter accumulated 86 runs.
