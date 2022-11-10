India's T20 World Cup - a Near Perfect Campaign, Ending in Perfect Disaster

For the first time in recent memory, India came into a World Cup well rested and well prepared.

Unlike in the past where they would flit from the IPL directly to a tournament of the magnitude of a World Cup, they arrived in Australia a good two and a half weeks before the start of their first match against Pakistan in Melbourne on 23 October.

The first ten days were spent in Perth, adjusting to a different time zone and to the spicier pitches in anticipation of what lay in store at the mega event. The caravan then moved to Brisbane for official warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand (washed out), before pitching tent in Melbourne for the marquee contest.