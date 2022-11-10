T20 WC: Same Powerplay Struggles, India's Batting Needs to Address Big Concerns

Batting at the other end, however, was the more experienced Rohit Sharma, dismayed by both form and consistency (or lack thereof). During the Super 12 matches, he scored just 89 runs in five matches at an average of 17.8 and striking at just 109.9. They say that when you’re not in form, suddenly nothing comes off and it couldn’t be more true of his display in the semi-final.

Swinging and missing and grunting and swaying from side to side, Rohit was struggling to get bat to ball, or at least make proper contact. Finding sweet spots in the field or even middling the ball might as well have been an exercise in futility for the Indian captain who was made to work very hard for his runs.

Twice, Rohit checked the toe end of his bat, wondering if it the entirety of it had betrayed him and magically shortened to a Mongoose instead. Even with the couple of strokes that he did fetch boundaries, it only seemed he was inches away from a fielder’s grasp inside the circle.

By the time he did get put out of his misery after making 27 off 28, India were struggling at 56/2 inside nine overs, their run-rate slacking around six runs an over persistently.

Too much damage had been done within that period and the Men in Blue required yet another exceptional and outrageous effort from their stars Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.