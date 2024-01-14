Ind vs Afg: Yashasvi Steals the Show on Virat Kohli’s Return as India Win Series

Brilliant fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63 not out) guided the Indian cricket team to a stunning 6 wickets win (with 26 balls remaining) over Afghanistan to seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, on Sunday (14 January).

The men in blue chased down 173 runs in just 15.4 overs. Virat Kohli, who returned to the T20I side for the first time in 14 months, played a short but entertaining innings by scoring 29 off 16 balls.