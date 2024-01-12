Ind vs Eng: Dhruv Jurel Picked in India Squad for First 2 Tests, No Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member Indian squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England. Dhruv Jurel has earned his maiden national team call-up, whilst Ishan Kishan does not feature in the squad.
The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Uttar Pradesh, Jurel has played first-class matches, wherein he has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he accumulated 63 runs against Kerala.
Prior to that match, he played a 69-run knock in India A’s unofficial Test against South Africa A in Benoni, against a bowling unit that comprised veterans like Duanne Olivier and Bjorn Fortuin.
Barring his domestic performances, Jurel also was a revelation in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the 2020 U19 World Cup squad’s member scored 152 runs.
Jurel is among the three wicketkeepers in the squad, with KL Rahul and KS Bharat being the other two. Ishan Kishan – who was unavailable for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, but was touted to return in the England series – is not a part of the squad.
India’s squad for the first two Tests against England:
Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.
