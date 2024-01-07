India Announce Squad for T20Is vs Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return

The experienced pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen in T20I cricket after a long absence of fourteen months, as they have been named in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-member squad for the series, which will also be the last occasion of the Indian team competing in this format ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.