Started in the Streets, Now at World Cup – Naman Tiwari, India U19’s Desi Starc

– 'I have always wanted to keep my son away from all the publicity. Par is baar to itna prachar ho gaya ki hum kuch kar nahin paaye. (But on this occasion, I couldn’t).'
– 'Why, though?'
– 'Sir, sach bataye? (Do you want me to tell the truth, sir?)'
– 'Of course.'
– 'Hum gaon ke aadmi hain. Maati se judey hain. Bas yahin sochte hain ki nazar na lage bacche ko. (Sir, I hail from a village. I don’t want the evil eye to be cast on him).'
Meticulously concealed in Surya Nath Tiwari’s smile was a subtle sense of embarrassment. A rather inexplicable discomfiture, stemming from the realisation that whilst speaking with the media, he should not have alluded to something as unfounded as ‘nazar’ – the metaphorical evil eye.
Beyond the realm of scientific validation, however, his acknowledgement was forthright.
Hailing from Nunkhar – a remote village secluded in the vastness of Uttar Pradesh – Tiwari had migrated to Lucknow decades ago to make a livelihood. His days were occupied by selling insurance policies, alternating between the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the United India Insurance Company (UIIC). When not explaining policy details, Tiwari devoted himself to caring for his family of five.
Till only a few weeks ago, everything we have mentioned so far encapsulated his identity, and it was considered to be adequate.
Now, however, a seismic shift has occurred. The ever-so-peaceful lifestyle – elitists might call it humdrum, but what do they know about India? – has been jolted. Calls have started to come from various corners of the country.
The catalyst for this change is Naman Tiwari – Surya Nath’s son, but more significantly, the India U19 team’s prodigious pacer, who has set the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup ablaze with his exceptional performances.
Once convinced that any correlation between media coverage and the metaphorical evil eye is unfounded, Surya Nath Tiwari took The Quint through the left-arm pacer’s journey, which started in the streets.
Seeds Sown in a Scrapbook
With the primary focus being on pursuing education to secure a decent livelihood, sport was a luxury in the Tiwari household. Surya Nath’s three daughters had adhered to this plan, but Naman ended up being a disruptor. Surya Nath recollects:
Naman has always been passionate about cricket. I had to buy newspapers whenever Sachin Tendulkar’s photos were published, because Naman would cut his pictures and paste them on his scrapbook. That was his favourite pastime. I had bought him a plastic bat and ball and he played with those all day long.Surya Nath Tiwari, Naman Tiwari's Father
But a plastic bat and ball could only keep him engaged for so long. Soon, the pacer wanted to do what every other cricket aspirant he met was doing – join an academy. His father obliged, except there was one issue
The academy I took him to was very far from our place. I got exhausted from the daily commute, but he was never exhausted from playing. If I am being honest, I was worried about his career when he said he wanted to be a cricketer. I told him ‘Being among the top 15 cricketers from a country of 150 crore – Yeh sambhav nahin hai (it isn’t possible). But he was always confident. He replied – Asambhav bhi nahin hai (it isn’t impossible either).Surya Nath Tiwari
Recognising that Naman’s love for cricket surpassed fleeting childhood fancies for just about everything under the sun, and realising it was impractical to endure lengthy commutes daily, especially as the family's sole breadwinner, Surya Nath decided to get him admitted to a local academy instead.
It turned out to be a crucial decision.
Training on the Streets, With a 20-Year-Old Coach
Leading the local academy team was Yash Sahni, then a 20-year-old batsman, and now both Naman's coach and a talent scout with the Rajasthan Royals. Despite still being very young, Yash left the academy to start something of his own, fueled by frustration over limited opportunities and internal politics.
Reflecting on the challenges, Yash Sahni shared with The Quint:
Internal issues make it very difficult for a player from Uttar Pradesh to go on and play for the country, without any external support. When I first saw Naman, I knew he had the potential to be a top pacer, but a senior coach wanted to make him a batter. I told him ‘Sir, humara career to khaa hi gaye hai, bacche ka career waste mat kijiye (You’ve ruined my career, please don’t waste the kid’s).Yash Sahni, Naman Tiwari's coach
But an academy cannot be built overnight, so Naman had to practice wherever he could – mostly on the streets.
Though I had decided to start an academy, neither did I own a ground, nor did I have the money to rent one. So, much of Naman’s training happened on the streets and in a public park in Gomti Nagar, called the Janeshwar Mishra Park.Yash Sahni
The Three-Year Deal
Back home, Surya Nath was anxious about his 12-year-old son training on the streets, under the guidance of a 20-year-old coach. To alleviate his concerns, Naman struck a deal.
Thoda to dar tha hi, sir (I was sceptical at first). But Naman told me ‘Papa, give me three years. Tab tak kuch nahin ban paya to aakar padhai me lag jaunga (If I don’t do anything big in three years, I’ll return to academics).Surya Nath Tiwari
For Yash, who now has just about enough to rent a ground and coach 50 kids, the endeavour of getting Naman to the Indian team was not without its share of ridicule.
Since my dreams were destroyed, I was determined not to let talented kids like Naman go through a similar heartbreak. But people used to laugh at me, they told me I was toying with a kid’s career. His height wasn’t ideal for a pacer so I would ask him to hang from the tree branches every day. I also told him to bowl bouncers every day. People thought I had gone crazy, but I knew what I was doing.Yash Sahni
Representing the Nation
It did not take long for Naman’s career to take off. After showcasing his talent in the age-group teams of Uttar Pradesh and making a mark at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he received a call-up to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he got to rub shoulders with pace stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah.
For the Tiwari family, there was no greater achievement than seeing Naman don the national colours.
My daughters had no idea about the game, but ever since Naman started doing well, they have been avid followers. One of my daughters, Shikha, came running to me with joy when the news about Naman's World Cup selection broke out. I can’t describe how proud we were when we came to know Naman will play for India.Surya Nath Tiwari
The Mitchell Starc superfan, whose action is similar to the Aussie speedster, has had a memorable time so far in South Africa. He has picked up 10 wickets in five matches, including two four-wicket hauls.
The Final Frontier, and Beyond
In a couple of days, Naman will have the chance to secure a World Cup victory for his nation. Not having any association with the sport whatsoever, Surya Nath does not have any pre-match tips for his son. What he has, though, is crucial life advice.
I want Naman to stay humble. I know cricket is a very glamorous sport, there is a lot of money involved. Par humne pahaad aur khaai dono dekhi hai (But I have seen both highs and lows). I remind him constantly to not let the glamour distract him and focus on his game. Because he is not my son anymore, he is India’s son.Surya Nath Tiwari
Should India win, Tiwari senior does not know how he will celebrate. All he knows is that irrespective of how successful Naman turns out to be, and how much he earns, he will never stop working as an insurance agent.
He signs off by saying: ‘Bas maati se jude rehna chahiye, sir’ (Need to stay connected to roots).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)