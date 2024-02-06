U19 World Cup: Raj & Musheer Restrict SA to 244/7; Ind 245 Runs Away From Final

The nearly unblemished bowling unit of the Indian U19 men’s cricket team showed a slight deviation from their usual impeccability today (6 February), although they were successful in restricting South Africa to a score of under 250 runs in the first semi-final of the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which is being contested in Benoni’s Willowmoore Park. With the Proteas scoring 244/7, India are 245 runs away from confirming their participation in the final.

Opting to bowl first, Uday Saharan’s team did not take long to set the tone for the innings, with speedster Raj Limbani dismissing the opposition’s opening batter Steve Stolk in only the fifth over. Among the hosts’ in-form performers, Stolk had scored 14 runs from 16 deliveries when he had a wild swing at a Limbani outswinger, offering a comfortable catch to wicketkeeper Aravelly Avanish Rao.