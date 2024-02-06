U19 World Cup: Raj & Musheer Restrict SA to 244/7; Ind 245 Runs Away From Final

The nearly unblemished bowling unit of the Indian U19 men’s cricket team showed a slight deviation from their usual impeccability today (6 February), although they were successful in restricting South Africa to a score of under 250 runs in the first semi-final of the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which is being contested in Benoni’s Willowmoore Park. With the Proteas scoring 244/7, India are 245 runs away from confirming their participation in the final.
Opting to bowl first, Uday Saharan’s team did not take long to set the tone for the innings, with speedster Raj Limbani dismissing the opposition’s opening batter Steve Stolk in only the fifth over. Among the hosts’ in-form performers, Stolk had scored 14 runs from 16 deliveries when he had a wild swing at a Limbani outswinger, offering a comfortable catch to wicketkeeper Aravelly Avanish Rao.
David Teeger, initially named captain but later relieved of the responsibility for non-cricketing reasons, spent only a brief period at the crease before succumbing to Limbani, who showcased his in-swinging ability on this occasion.
At 55/2 after 10 overs, South Africa were already exceeding expectations in terms of scoring rate, but with two crucial batters now sitting at the pavilion, they needed to prioritise wicket preservation. That is exactly what Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane did, albeit triggered a significant dip in the flow of runs.
The next ten overs – despite not producing another wicket – saw the two batters accumulating only 35 runs, as India’s spin pairing, Saumy Pandey and Murugan Abhishek ensured they did not offer freebies to the home side.
Musheer Successful in Middle Overs
It took South Africa 26 overs to get into three figures, and after 30 overs, the score read only 118/2. It was then imperative for both batters to switch gears, and an attempt ensued, though it resulted in the downfall Pretorius, who fell prey to Musheer Khan after scoring 76 runs from 102 deliveries.
The ramification of the wicket was that the acceleration from South African batters was delayed yet again. Oliver Whitehead, the Cape Town-born batter who was playing only his third game, scored 22 runs before top-edging a Musheer delivery into the palms of Sachin Dhas.
India Concede 81 Runs in Last 10 Overs
With only ten overs remaining, South Africa were reeling at 163/4, having scored only 108 runs in the last 30 overs. At that stage, the Proteas would have been content, if not ecstatic, with any score north of 200. What they achieved ultimately, however, went beyond presumption.
Seletswane, who had a pretty torrid campaign so far, opted to finally free the shackles after nearly three hours of cautious batting. At the other end, skipper Juan James played a few flamboyant shots following the dismissal of Dewan Marais.
The momentum tilted in the hosts’ favour in the 45th over, when Pandey conceded 10 runs, whilst to make matters worse for India, Limbani’s next over yielded 16 runs.
The last four overs saw Saharan’s bowlers launching a retaliation campaign yet again, with both Seletswane and James losing their wickets – the former having 64 runs, and the latter amassing 24 runs. However, a 12-ball 23-run cameo from medium-pacer Tristan Luus propelled South Africa to a score of 224/7.
