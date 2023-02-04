Podcast | Understanding 'Nazar' To See the World Better

'Nazar ke saame, jigar ke paas...'

'Pehli Nazar mei, aisa jaadu kar diya...'

'Akele na bazaar jaaya karo, Nazar lag jaaegi...'

The idea of 'Nazar' is one of the most extensively used concepts in Bollywood songs. Nazar can mean vision, but it can also represent an opinion or an evil eye.

Tune in to this episode of Urdunama, where Fabeha talks about 'Nazar' and decodes Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, and Mirza Ghalib.