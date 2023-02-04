ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Understanding 'Nazar' To See the World Better

Nazar can mean vision, but it can also represent an opinion or an evil eye.

'Nazar ke saame, jigar ke paas...'

'Pehli Nazar mei, aisa jaadu kar diya...'

'Akele na bazaar jaaya karo, Nazar lag jaaegi...'

The idea of 'Nazar' is one of the most extensively used concepts in Bollywood songs. Nazar can mean vision, but it can also represent an opinion or an evil eye.

Tune in to this episode of Urdunama, where Fabeha talks about 'Nazar' and decodes Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, and Mirza Ghalib. 

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

