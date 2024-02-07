Named After Tendulkar, Bats Like Kohli – Sachin Dhas, Saviour of India U19 Team

The distant echoes of explosions reverberated through the phone call. An unrelenting, incessant symphony of booms and bangs. On the other end of the line, an out-of-breath voice – not stemming from anxiety, but euphoria – blew the gaff about the cacophony.

“Mohalle waale patakhein laaye hai sir, bas wahi phod rahein (the neighbours are bursting firecrackers,” said a discernibly jubilant Sanjay Dhas, from Maharashtra's Beed, whilst speaking with The Quint. Only a few minutes ago, he had witnessed the Indian Under-19 cricket team securing a nail-biting victory over South Africa by two wickets in the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final.