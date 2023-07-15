Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead Indian Team at the 2023 Asian Games

Only six players from the T20I squad for the Caribbean and USA tour, in Jaiswal, Tilak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan, have been picked in this squad for the Asian Games.

Notably, this is the first India call-up for Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku, who had a very successful IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Vidarbha and Punjab Kings finisher Jitesh also found a place in this squad after being left out for the T20Is against West Indies.

This is also an opportunity for allrounder Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi to prove their T20 chops again after they were also left out for the upcoming T20Is against West Indies.