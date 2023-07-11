WI vs IND Test Series 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

Team India is on a month-long Caribbean tour and they will also be facing the West Indies team in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tournament will begin on 12 July 22023, Wednesday. The Indian players will be back on the field after a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India and West Indies are scheduled to play a two-match Test series that is a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Let's know the squad, full schedule, venue, and live streaming details of the West Indies vs India Test Match.